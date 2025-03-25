Tajikistan, ECO explore new avenues for expanding co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 25. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majeed Khan, to discuss the expansion of cooperation within the framework of the ECO, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

"Tajikistan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the expansion of mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation with its member states remains a priority for us," Rahmon said.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the growth of cooperation within the organization in various sectors, including trade and economy, investment, transport and utilities, energy, industry, and agriculture.

The sides also exchanged views on the effective implementation of the Perspective-2025 Strategy and the development of a Strategy for ensuring energy sustainability in the region. Significant attention was given to the increased use of renewable energy sources, the development of a green economy, climate change issues, and disaster risk reduction.

In addition, one of the key topics of discussion was the development of cooperation in environmental protection, tourism, and various humanitarian and cultural spheres, in particular, in science and education.