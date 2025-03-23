Ararat Mirzoyan's claims completely unfounded - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s claims in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper “Folha” that little attention has been paid to the needs of the “Global South” and developing countries in previous COP meetings are unfounded, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"It seems that the Armenian Foreign Minister is completely unaware of the climate negotiations that have taken place within the framework of the COP.

It is known that significant decisions have been made for the “Global South” in the field of combating climate change at all COPs so far.

In this regard, the opinion expressed by the Armenian Foreign Minister are disrespectful not only to the host of COP29, but also to all previous COPs.

As for COP29, the Baku COP, which is considered a turning point in global climate diplomacy, is considered one of the most successful COPs, both in terms of the level of organization and the results achieved as a result of the negotiations.

According to the Baku Climate Finance Goal decision, the annual target of $100 billion previously earmarked by developed countries from public sources to finance climate-related activities in developing countries, was increased threefold to $300 billion in Baku. According to that decision, the amount to be obtained from all sources (both state and non-state) for the same purposes was set at 1.3 trillion US dollars.

The Baku COP was also remembered for the decision to launch the carbon markets mechanism (Paris Agreement Credit Facility), which has been negotiated for nearly 10 years and has not been able to achieve results at previous COPs. In this context, it will be possible for the countries of the “Global South” to benefit widely from climate finance.

COP29 was also significant in terms of the launch of the Loss and Damage Fund that is attached particular importance by the “Global South.”

These successes, achieved as a result of the special efforts of the COP29 presidency, are only part of the accomplishments of the Baku COP.

Currently, the main priority for the global climate community is the implementation of the outcomes of the Baku COP and the preparation for the next COP to be held in Belem.

We hope that the Belem COP will also be another breakthrough in climate negotiations,” said Azerbaijani MFA.