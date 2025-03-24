Azerbaijan to showcase at Russia Halal expo exhibition

Photo: Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Azerbaijan will participate in the Russia Halal Expo exhibition to be held in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic, on May 14-16, Trend reports.

Relevant work has started in this regard at the Construction and Supply Union Limited Liability Company (LLC) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Meanwhile, the LLC is looking for a company to install an exhibition stand in connection with participation in the event.

The LLC forecasted that the installation of the exhibition stand would cost 351,956 manat ($207,030).

The areas (products) covered by the exhibition include food, non-alcoholic beverages and industrial sectors, education, and tourism services.