Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan join forces for strategic growth in chemical industry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 25. Ambassador of Uzbekistan Ravshan Alimov met with the Chairman of the State Concern Turkmenhimiya, Dovrangeldi Sapbayev to discuss cooperation in chemical industry, Trend reports.

The parties held detailed discussions on key issues related to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the chemical sector. They outlined prospects for joint cooperative projects, leveraging the existing potential of both Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in this industry.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding industrial cooperation between the regions of the two countries.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on ensuring the systematic and consistent implementation of high-level bilateral agreements

In 2024, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan exceeded $1 billion. Mutually beneficial cooperation continues to expand across various sectors, including industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and water management. The two countries are jointly developing the Shavat–Dashoguz cross-border trade zone and actively engaging in interregional exchanges and cultural programs.