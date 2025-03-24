EBRD boosts green aviation in Türkiye with €18M loan to Çelebi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted an 18 million euro loan to Türkiye's Çelebi Hava Servisi, marking the first such loan to support a private ground handling provider within the EBRD’s countries of operation, Trend reports.

This funding will be used to purchase electrical ground support equipment across ten airports in Türkiye, including major hubs in Ankara, Antalya, İstanbul, and İzmir, as well as electrify existing conventional equipment.

The investment aims to significantly reduce the aviation sector's carbon footprint, with ground operations seen as a crucial part of achieving greener airport operations. The transition to electric ground support equipment will also help Çelebi enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs related to fuel and maintenance.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the project will also focus on strengthening Çelebi’s corporate climate governance and aligning it with Turkish sustainability reporting standards. As part of the initiative, Çelebi will work with the EBRD to improve gender equality in its corporate climate policies, particularly in leadership and management roles.

Founded in 1958, Çelebi Hava Servisi is a global leader in aviation services, operating in 70 stations worldwide, including in Germany, India, and Türkiye. The company provides a range of services, including ground handling and cargo management, employing over 15,000 people and serving more than 400 airline customers.

The EBRD has been a key investor in Türkiye, committing more than 22 billion euros across 478 projects since 2009.