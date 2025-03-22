Pakistani ambassador offers condolences to Azerbaijan over avalanche tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, has expressed his condolences following the tragic deaths of two soldiers in an avalanche in Gadabay, the ambassador wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of our brotherly Azerbaijan on the tragic loss of two soldiers in an avalanche in Gadabay on March 19. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families," the publication reads.

The bodies of Azerbaijan Army's servicemen, soldier Imanov Ali and soldier Ruslan Hamidov, who were caught in an avalanche in foggy weather conditions while returning from their duty station located in the territory of the Gadabay region, were found yesterday.

