Uzbekistan, Belarus foster closer ties through diplomatic dialogue

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 25. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Pavel Utyupin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus, to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

In a post on his official Telegram channel, Minister Saidov expressed his pleasure at meeting with Utyupin, emphasizing the close collaboration between the foreign ministries of both nations.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring timely and effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels of government.

The discussions focused on various aspects of the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international issues. Saidov noted that the partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus continues to grow, built on mutual trust, shared interests, and a commitment to achieving practical outcomes.