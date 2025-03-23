ADB discloses number of projects set to roll out in Tajikistan in coming years

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 23. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has planned around 20 projects in Tajikistan for the next four years, Trend reports via ADB.

These projects will focus on various sectors, including agriculture, urban development, social services, finance, public sector management, transport, and energy, as stated during today’s meeting.

"Our work with the government and all our partners continues to yield good results across various sectors. We are committed to making sure our initiatives succeed," said Ko Sakamoto, ADB's country director for Tajikistan.

He mentioned that the upcoming projects will keep the ball rolling in supporting the country’s development priorities and the government’s quest to hit the ground running towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth for everyone.

Currently, ADB's portfolio in Tajikistan includes 18 projects worth $930 million, all funded by grants, with a primary focus on transport, energy, and agriculture. So far, 75 percent of the ongoing ADB projects in the country, or 12 projects, are considered "on track," although some are facing challenges with contract awards and disbursements. Since joining ADB in 1998, Tajikistan has received over $2.7 billion in support for infrastructure, climate resilience, and social services.

Established in 1966, ADB catalyzes sustainable development throughout Asia and the Pacific by leveraging cutting-edge financial instruments and strategic alliances.