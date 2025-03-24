OPEC chief calls for realistic energy policies beyond 'green' slogans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has raised concerns about the oversimplified use of the term "green" in describing energy sources, arguing that it obscures the complex realities of energy production.

In his article, Al Ghais emphasizes the importance of understanding what "green" truly means, suggesting that it often overlooks the full environmental impact of various energy sources.

"Green means no greenhouse gas emissions," Al Ghais says, but adds that we must consider the entire carbon footprint of an energy source, including its production, transportation, and decommissioning processes. For example, the manufacturing of wind turbines and solar panels—critical for renewable energy—results in significant emissions. "Steel, cement, and plastics, essential for these technologies, are emissions-intensive," he explains. Furthermore, the extraction of key minerals like copper, lithium, and cobalt, used in wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries, also generates considerable greenhouse gas emissions due to heavy mining.

Al Ghais also critiques the push to "electrify everything," noting that global electricity generation from coal reached a record high in 2024, leading to unprecedented CO2 emissions. "In 2024, global CO2 emissions from coal-fired power plants reached a new all-time high," he states, with predictions for even higher emissions in 2025.

Highlighting the ecological impact of renewable energy, Al Ghais points out that wind turbines and solar farms often require land clearing, which can disrupt ecosystems and wildlife. "This process can involve removing trees, rocks, or other natural elements, and may even use industrial explosives," he says. Additionally, the recycling process for solar panels and turbines is not without challenges. "By 2050, more than 43 million tonnes of turbine blade waste and 60-78 million tons of solar panel waste will be generated," Al Ghais warns, stressing the complexities of disposal, as some materials are toxic and must be handled carefully.

Despite these concerns, Al Ghais acknowledges the importance of renewable technologies. "Solar panels and wind turbines are extraordinary technologies and necessary components of the energy mix," he notes, but he cautions against unrealistic expectations.

In conclusion, Al Ghais calls for a more realistic and nuanced approach to energy policy. "We need solutions, not slogans," he asserts, suggesting that labeling energy sources as "green" often oversimplifies the difficult trade-offs faced by policymakers.