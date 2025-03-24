Azerbaijan’s electricity exports to Georgia see significant decline in Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24.​ Azerbaijan exported over 128 million kWh of electricity to Georgia in January 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that the fiscal yield from this electricity export was approximately $7.3 million.



The transmission of electrical energy to Georgia experienced a substantial contraction relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous annum, reflecting a decrement of approximately 113 million kWh, equating to a 46.9 percent decline in volumetric output, alongside a depreciation of $5.3 million, representing a 41.8 percent reduction in fiscal valuation.



In the interim, Azerbaijan facilitated the export of more than 242 million kilowatt-hours of electrical energy to Georgia, with a fiscal valuation approximating $12.6 million in January 2024.

Additionally, Azerbaijan exported 140.9 million kWh of electricity, valued at $7.8 million in January 2025. These figures represent a significant decrease compared to the same period last year, with a decline of 354.2 million kWh (a 3.5-fold reduction) in volume and $21 million (a 3.7-fold drop) in value. In January 2024, Azerbaijan's electricity exports amounted to 495 million kWh, worth $28.7 million.

During the reporting month, Azerbaijan also exported electricity to Georgia and Iran.