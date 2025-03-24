Azerbaijan becomes full member of D-8 organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24.​ The Govemment of the Republic of Azerbaijan has on Thursday 19 March 2025 formally submitted the instruments of ratification of the D-8 Charter to the Secretariat of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in Istanbul, Türkiye, thus becoming a full member of the D-8 Organization, Trend reports.

It would be recalled that the 11* Summit of the Heads of State and Goverment of the D-8 Member States had unanimously accepted Azerbaijan's application to become a member of the D-8 during their meeting, held in Cairo, Egypt, on 19 December 2024.

Meanwhile, the Summit's decision had prompted Azerbaijan to ratify the D-8 Charter as a prerequisite to become a full member of the organization. Also, the D-8 Charter ratification process by the Government of Azerbaijan was marked by its Parliament adopting Law No. 149-VIIQ on 7 March 2025, and its subsequent signing by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, thus putting the law into effect.

No doubt, Azerbaijan's accession as the ninth member of the D-8 is a milestone for the organization, as this development will open broader opportunities and strengthen collaboration among its member states to achieve the objectives and goals as mandated by its Charter.