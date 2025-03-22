Tajikistan partners with UN to tackle sustainable dev't and water issues globally

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 22. Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, to discuss key areas of cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed crucial aspects of Tajikistan's collaboration with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), focusing on joint initiatives aimed at advancing the three pillars of sustainable development: social, economic, and environmental sectors.

The sides also exchanged views on collective efforts to promote the global water agenda, including the upcoming International Conference on Glacier Preservation, which will take place in Dushanbe from May 29 to 31, 2025, and the UN Conference marking the end of the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" in Dushanbe in 2028.

The UN DESA is a branch of the UN Secretariat. It helps follow up on major UN summits and conferences and provides services to the Economic and Social Council and the UN General Assembly's Second and Third Committees. UN DESA supports countries in setting agendas and making decisions to address economic, social, and environmental challenges while promoting international cooperation for sustainable development.