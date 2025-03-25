Kyrgyzstan takes bold step towards future with Middle Corridor digitalization initiative

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 25. The Head of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan’s Representative Office and Vice-Chair of the UN Center for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) Bureau Nurbek Maksutov presented a project on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor during the meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Committee, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The project is linked to the development of tools to improve digital trade procedures along the Middle Corridor. The initiative aims to develop policy recommendations for UN member countries to improve trade and facilitation along this route.

During his speech, Maksutov emphasized that the first phase of the project will focus on analyzing existing issues and shortcomings in infrastructure that hinder effective transit procedures and data exchange. These barriers particularly complicate the competitiveness of trade for landlocked countries.

The project also includes the development of recommendations for the implementation of UN/CEFACT standards for data exchange, which will contribute to the digital transformation of cross-border trade. These principles will be tested in a pilot mode to assess their effectiveness and relevance.

Additionally, during the meeting, in collaboration with the International Trade Center (ITC), a project aimed at improving links between the European Union and Central Asia, as well as increasing the operational efficiency of the Middle Corridor, was presented.

The main goals of the project include:

Simplifying cross-border procedures in Central Asia to stimulate trade and sustainable investment.

Improving coordination between the countries of the region to strengthen trade and transport links.

Increasing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises by facilitating their access to regional and European markets through the Middle Corridor.

The project will be implemented by the ITC in cooperation with the governments of Central Asian countries and will be based on reforms initiated under the Ready4Trade Central Asia project (2020-2024).

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route passing through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then reaches Europe, passing through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The middle corridor provides an overland route connecting eastern parts of Asia, including China, to Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.

