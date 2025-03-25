China keen to cement trade ties with Turkmenistan at Beijing expo

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 25. Secretary-General of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Yu Jianlong, has invited Turkmenistan to participate in an international economic exhibition set to take place in Beijing in July this year, Trend reports.

Yu emphasized the importance of further expanding economic ties between the two countries, highlighting their complementarity. He pointed out key sectors such as trade and agriculture as significant areas for cooperation.

According to Jianlong, China is ready to strengthen trade relations and develop cooperation with Turkmenistan in the oil and gas sector, cross-border e-commerce, and electricity. He also noted China's commitment to expanding investments and offering new opportunities for economic growth, expressing hope for deeper bilateral partnership.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and China reached $10.6 billion in 2024, with most of Turkmenistan's exports being natural gas transported through pipelines.