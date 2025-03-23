Azerbaijan reveals investment figures from Int'l Financial Corporation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The volume of foreign direct investments of the International Finance Corporation in the Azerbaijani economy last year totaled $17.8 million.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank showed that the share of investments from the International Finance Corporation in total foreign direct investment into the country for the reporting year amounted to 0.3 percent.

The foreign direct investment in the Azerbaijani economy in 2024 totaled $7.04 billion. This is by $388.1 million or 5.83 percent more than in 2023. At the same time, the volume of Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment in the foreign economy in the reporting year amounted to $1.7 billion, which is $1.3 billion or 43.3 percent less than in 2023.