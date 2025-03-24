IGB operator seeking sustainable financial model to support expansion - Executive Officer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), is seeking a sustainable financial model to support the pipeline’s expansion, ICGB’s Executive Officer Teodora Georgieva said, as she participated in the Energy of Tomorrow conference, Trend reports.

"Bulgaria is part of the integrated European energy market, and every geopolitical shift has a direct impact on market conditions. We see a clear trend - no trader is willing to commit to long-term contracts of 10+ years anymore. Instead, the market is shifting toward short-term solutions that offer greater flexibility to adapt to changing conditions," Georgieva stated.



This trend was evident in the binding phase of the market test for the expansion of the IGB pipeline, where demand reflected a preference for shorter-term commitments. Despite this, ICGB remains committed to the strategic long-term role of the project’s expansion and is actively seeking a sustainable financial model to support it. According to Georgieva, the expansion of the IGB pipeline is a key pillar of the Vertical Gas Corridor, strengthening the overall security and diversification of the European gas transmission network. To ensure the project's competitiveness without imposing a financial burden on network users, grant-based funding will be essential for its realization. “We are stronger when we are together, when we are truly integrated and supportive”, she said.



ICGB continues to advocate for the integration of resilient infrastructure that aligns with Europe's long-term energy security goals while adapting to evolving market needs.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources. Currently operating at 3 bcm/y, the pipeline has the potential to expand its technical capacity up to 5 bcm/y. The interconnector currently secures about 70 percent of Bulgaria’s internal natural gas consumption and is a reliable route for diversified deliveries to key markets such as Moldova and Ukraine.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn