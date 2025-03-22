Trump highlights growing US-Turkmenistan ties in run-up to UN conference

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 22. The U.S. will attend the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which will be held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The US President Donald Trump confirmed this in a letter addressed to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of Nowruz.

"The American people are inspired by your ongoing reforms, and I highly value our cooperation on many important issues. We look forward to working with you and sending a delegation to the great, beautiful, white city of Ashgabat to represent the United States at the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. Thank you for hosting this event," Trump wrote.

He also reaffirmed that the United States remains a steadfast supporter of Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will continue to progress toward many future successes.

The Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries is scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan in the second half of this year.

In general, the US and Turkmenistan are expanding cooperation in energy, trade, and business, with trade reaching around $400 million in 2023. Both countries aim to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, focusing on mutual interests and investment opportunities.