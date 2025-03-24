Croatian businesses to benefit from €100M EIB loan via PBZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a 100 million euro loan to Privredna Banka Zagreb (PBZ), part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, to boost financing for Croatian businesses, Trend reports.

The funds will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps, with at least 70% allocated to SMEs and 20% dedicated to green investments.

The loan, to be disbursed over three years, will focus on enhancing business competitiveness and sustainability, particularly in energy efficiency and renewable energy. A portion will also support women-owned businesses, reinforcing the EIB’s commitment to gender equality.

“This financing strengthens our partnership with PBZ and helps Croatian businesses grow while advancing climate goals,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. PBZ President Dinko Lucić emphasized the bank’s focus on sustainability and ESG principles.

The loan builds on a decade of EIB support for PBZ, which includes 200 million euros in previous lending and a 100 million euro guarantee agreement signed in 2024.