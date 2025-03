BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Azerbaijani gymnasts Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov have successfully performed at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup held in Cantanhede, Portugal, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said, Trend reports.

The gymnasts won a gold medal in the mixed pair program.

The Azerbaijani athletes, who received 19,350 points from the judges, rose to the highest step of the podium.