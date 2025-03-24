Uzbekistan taps into Turkish know-how to boost furniture sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. The Association of Furniture and Wood Processing Industry of Uzbekistan, the Trade Development Company, and Turkish designer-technologist Gürkan Kurun signed an agreement to enhance the training of Uzbekistan’s furniture sector, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This agreement is expected to elevate the professional skills of local specialists while introducing advanced technologies, ultimately paving the way for Uzbek furniture products to enter new export markets.

The document was signed following a meeting between Dilshod Rasulov, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Kurun, which discussed the possible participation of a Turkish expert in the furniture industry of Uzbekistan for a period of 6 to 12 months. The costs associated with this initiative will be fully covered by the Uzbekistan Trade Development Company.

In line with the cooperation program, Kurun conducted a specialized seminar for local entrepreneurs in the furniture industry. Held on March 14–15, the seminar took place at the Small Furniture Industrial Zone in the Khonka district of the Khorazm region, providing participants with valuable insights into the latest trends in furniture design, innovative materials, and methods to optimize production processes.