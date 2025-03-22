UAE-based company eyes cooperation with more drilling contractors in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. OES Asset Integrity Management with head office in the United Arab Emirates, eyes cooperation with more drilling contractors in Azerbaijan, Director of Business Development (Asset Integrity) at OES Asset Integrity Management Glen Ashwell told Trend.

"We currently have an active contract with bp for doing surveys and inspection work for them and a master service agreement (MSA). We've worked in this region before. We'd like to work with more of the drilling contractors, Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR), Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC) and any other drilling contractors that are operating in the region," he said.

Ashwell pointed out that his company wants to collaborate and work with the drilling contractors and the operators here to expand into this region.

"We're looking to have more personnel on the ground in Baku and work in the Caspian. We've worked in the Caspian in different regions, in Iran, in Turkmenistan with Dragon Oil and some other contractors," he recalled.

OES are a global leader in inspection, rectification, and asset support solutions for the Oil & Gas and wider energy industry. It provides a suite of specialist services that span the life cycle of a range of rigs, assets and facilities, from the planning and construction stage, reactivation and through all phases of operation and maintenance, right until decommissioning of the asset.