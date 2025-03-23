Türkiye denies reports of broadcasts being stopped on orders from radio and television council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The Anti-Disinformation Center of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate has denied the claim that "all live broadcasts on television have been stopped by order of the Supreme Council of Radio and Television," the Center said in a statement published on social networks, Trend reports.

It is reported that the claim that "all live broadcasts on television were stopped by order of the Supreme Council of Radio and Television", published in some media and spread on social networks, is not true.

"The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) reminded that according to Article 8 of Law No. 6112, “broadcasters that broadcast outside the law, call on the public to take to the streets, people who make statements on behalf of illegal organizations, engage in biased broadcasting that is contrary to individual rights, and include statements and broadcasts that insult and threaten public officials, members of the judiciary conducting investigations, security personnel and law enforcement officers may be subject to penalties, including long-term suspension of broadcasting and revocation of licenses," the statement said.

The statement recalled that RTÜK's warning was not to stop live broadcasts, but to comply with the provisions of the aforementioned law.