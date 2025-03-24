Photo exhibition on humanitarian demining in Azerbaijan unveiled at UN headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. On 24 March, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations unveiled a compelling photo exhibition at the UN Headquarters in New York, spotlighting Azerbaijan’s ongoing humanitarian mine action efforts. The exhibition presents a powerful visual journey through the country’s demining operations, shedding light on the resilience of its people and the urgent need for global solidarity, Trend reports with reference to the Permanent Mission.

The exhibition features striking images of the dedicated deminers of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), displays recovered and neutralized explosives and mines and evidence of the destruction and human suffering caused by landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW), as well as offers an in-depth visual narrative of the extensive demining efforts in Azerbaijan. It brings to light the heroic work of deminers, the tragic impacts of landmine contamination, and the ongoing efforts towards rehabilitation of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

By presenting both the human cost and the scale of the landmine contamination — impacting over 13% of Azerbaijan’s territory - the exhibition aims to raise awareness, galvanize international support and foster a deeper understanding of the complex challenges that Azerbaijan continues to face from landmines and ERWs. Since November 2020 alone, 384 individuals have fallen victim to these dangerous remnants — with 70 fatalities and 314 seriously wounded. Overall, the cumulative toll since 1991 has reached 3,463 victims.

The exhibition will supplement the upcoming briefing at the UN Headquarters titled “Saving Lives through Humanitarian Mine Action in Azerbaijan,” to be organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations in partnership with the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center). Scheduled for 4 April — the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action — the briefing will delve into the critical aspects of Azerbaijan’s humanitarian demining works and will explore how humanitarian mine action is not only vital for saving lives, but also instrumental to removing obstacles to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

The exhibition will remain on display from 24 March through 4 April and is expected to be attended by thousands of members of the international diplomatic community, UN staff, and visitors alike.