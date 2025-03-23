Azerbaijan divulges oil export to Romania for 2M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan exported 286,500 tons of crude oil and its derivatives extracted from bituminous rocks worth $164 million to Romania from January through February 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the export value grew by $71.7 million, or 1.8 times, and the volume - by 121,100 tons, or 1.7 times, compared to the same period in 2024.

During the mentioned period, Romania ranked as the 5th largest destination for Azerbaijan's oil exports.

Azerbaijan exported $2.7 billion worth of 4.8 million tons of crude oil and its derivatives extracted from bituminous rocks in the first two months of 2025, showing the export value's growth by $153.2 million, or 5.4 percent, and the volume's increase by 182,900 tons, or four percent, year on year.

Meanwhile, trade between Azerbaijan and Romania reached $189.2 million during the first two months of 2025, which is $137.7 million, or 3.7 times, higher than in the same months of 2024.

This trade volume accounted for 2.12 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade during this period, placing Romania ninth among Azerbaijan’s largest trading partners.

Azerbaijan's exports to Romania during January and February of this year totaled $188.2 million, a significant rise of $137.8 million, or 3.7 times, compared to the same period in 2024. These exports made up 3.95 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan’s imports from Romania during this period were valued at $966,000, reflecting a decrease of $29,000, or 2.9 percent, compared to the previous year.

The volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan for the reporting period amounted to $8.9 billion. This figure is $1.7 billion, or 23.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

Of the trade turnover, exports accounted for $4.8 billion and imports for $4.1 billion, which is $13 million (0.3 percent) less and $1.7 billion (69.2 percent) more than a year ago.

The foreign trade surplus amounted to $628 million, which is $1.7 billion, or 3.7 times less than a year ago.