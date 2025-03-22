UN expresses concern over rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed concern over the launch of four rockets from Lebanon into Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes, mission spokesman Andrea Tenenti said in a statement, Trend reports.

"UNIFIL remains alarmed by the possible escalation of violence following the detection of four projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israel in the vicinity of Metula and triggering immediate retaliation by the IDF," he noted.

"We strongly urge all parties to avoid jeopardizing the progress made, especially when civilian lives and the fragile stability observed in recent months are at risk," Tenenti added.