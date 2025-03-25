Kazakhstan’s crude exports hit highest level, IEA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Kazakhstan’s crude oil supply saw a significant increase in February, rising by 220,000 barrels per day (kb/d) month-on-month to reach 1.8 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to the latest data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), Trend reports.

This boost in production was driven by the rapid ramp-up of output at the Tengizchevroil-led Tengiz expansion project, despite a 17 February drone strike on a Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline pumping station in Kropotkin, Russia.

Preliminary data from Kpler indicated that loadings from Novorossiysk, the CPC pipeline’s terminus, rose for the second consecutive month, with CPC-origin loadings increasing by 18%, reaching their highest level in a year at over 1.6 mb/d.

Kazakhstan produced 310 kb/d above its OPEC+ target in February, and while the government has indicated an intention to align more closely with OPEC+ production cuts, the country’s Ministry of Energy has previously stated plans to boost liquids output by 10% in 2025, with Tengiz projected to produce at least 25% more than in 2024.

The IEA has revised Kazakhstan’s 2025 crude supply forecast upward by 100 kb/d to 1.8 mb/d, marking an increase of 280 kb/d over its 2024 average. This adjustment reflects Kazakhstan’s recent production performance and continued development at its key Tengiz field.