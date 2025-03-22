Turkmenistan's president visits Azerbaijani stand at Berzengi sanatorium’s tree-planting event

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. As part of the tree-planting campaign at the Berzengi Sanatorium in Turkmenistan, the traditional “World Cuisine” competition was held, Trend reports.

Diplomatic representatives of various countries and international organizations attended the event organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan was represented in this event by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

This was reported by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

According to the reports, samples of national cuisine, ancient traditions, samples of decoration and art, and the main features of Nowruz were displayed in the Azerbaijan pavilion.

The participants showed great interest in Azerbaijani culture and the guests were served dishes of national cuisine.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, together with state officials, visited the Azerbaijan stand.

The Azerbaijani Embassy was presented with a certificate for its special participation in the event.

The representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan talked about the common values ​​of Nowruz Bayram and said that this holiday is a symbol of peace, friendship, and unity.