Azerbaijan’s tobacco production takes sharp hit in early 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. A total of 301.7 tons of tobacco were produced in Azerbaijan from January through February 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee indicates that this marks a decrease of over 64 percent compared to the same period in 2024, which saw a production of 544.3 tons.

Additionally, the stock of finished tobacco products stood at 768.2 tons as of March 1.

During the same period, the country produced 2 billion cigarettes and cigars, which is a drop of approximately 654.9 million units, or 24.4 percent, compared to January through February 2024.

To note, retail sales to consumers in Azerbaijan in the first two months of 2025 amounted to 9.2 billion manat ($5.4 billion), including food products, beverages, and tobacco items worth over 5 billion manat, and non-food goods valued at around 4.2 billion manat ($2.4 billion).

Compared to the same period last year, retail turnover grew by 3.8 percent in real terms. This includes a 1.8 percent increase in food products, beverages, and tobacco goods, and a 6.2 percent rise in non-food items.

The report also noted that consumer spending in the retail sector was distributed as follows: 54.8 percent on food products, 4.8 percent on beverages and tobacco, 15.1 percent on textiles, clothing, and footwear, 5.7 percent on automotive fuel and diesel, 4.6 percent on electronics and furniture, 2.5 percent on pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and 1.3 percent on computers, telecommunications equipment, and printed materials. The remaining 16 percent was spent on other non-food goods.