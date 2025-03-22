Days when politics was ruled by street terror are over - Erdogan

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Whatever the opposition does, we will never abandon common sense, patience and calm, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at an iftar organized by the Justice and Development Party in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"Our municipalities will not tolerate corruption and injustice, our municipalities will serve their people, knowing what is right, what is true," Erdogan said.

The Turkish President added that for four days now the opposition has been doing everything possible to disrupt peace in the country and divide the Turkish people.

Erdogan said the days when street terror ruled politics and justice were now completely behind us, just like the old Türkiye.

