Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan lifts volume of domestic payments via POS terminals

Economy Materials 23 March 2025 02:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan lifts volume of domestic payments via POS terminals

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The number of domestic payments made through POS terminals in Azerbaijan amounted to 56.9 million, and the volume reached 1.05 billion manat ($620 million) in January 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBA) indicates that the number grew by 13.8 million units or 32 percent, and the volume - by 122 million manat ( $71.8 million) or 13.1 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, of the total number of domestic payments made through POS terminals in Azerbaijan, 55.3 million units and 1 billion manat ( $590 million) were carried out contactless, representing an increase of 13.7 million units or 32.9 percent in number, and 134 million manat ( $78.7 million) or 15.4 percent in volume year on year.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more