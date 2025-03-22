Azerbaijan discloses significant gas exports to Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Azerbaijan exported 34.7 million cubic meters of natural gas to Serbia in January this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee indicates that the revenue from the export of natural gas in this volume amounted to $16.7 million.

Meanwhile, gas from Azerbaijan was not exported to Serbia in January last year.

The total volume of natural gas exported from Azerbaijan in January of this year amounted to 2.33 bcm, and the value amounted to $870.1 million. At the same time, in the first month of the year the volume of natural gas imported by Azerbaijan totaled 42.6 million cubic meters, and the cost - $6.4 million.

Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Georgia, Serbia, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Italy and Greece during this period, and imported natural gas from Turkmenistan.