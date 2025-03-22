Azerbaijan deploys urgent material-technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Following the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent material and technical assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the humanitarian aid sent by ferry from Baku International Sea Trade Port consists of 10 special-purpose KamAZ fire trucks.

The equipment is aimed at supporting the strengthening of the material and technical base of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and has all the necessary technical parameters for effective firefighting.

Thus, the fire trucks, which have a large water capacity and the ability to transport personnel in the number of 6 people, are characterized not only by high performance in fighting fires in off-road conditions, especially in complex and difficult terrain, but also by reliability, ease of operation and maintenance.