Russia and UAE agree to maintain coordination within OPEC+ agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Russian and UAE President Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the telephone conversation, the parties highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations and confirmed their intention to continue cooperation, including within the framework of OPEC+.

It is reported that the leaders expressed their readiness to further implement joint projects in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, the parties agreed to maintain close coordination within the framework of the OPEC+ agreements.