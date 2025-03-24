Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 24 March 2025 19:08 (UTC +04:00)
Monthly breakdown of Greek gas imports from Azerbaijan in 2024 (Exclusive)

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Greece imported approximately 1.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2024, with a total value of €645.9 million, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

The gas is supplied via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, which has an initial annual capacity of 10 bcm, with potential expansion to 20 bcm.

Below is a detailed breakdown of monthly gas imports from Azerbaijan to Greece:

Month

Volume (million cubic meters)

Value (euros)

January

163

55.4

February

152.4

47.7

March

162.5

48.1

April

157.4

48.4

May

162.7

52.6

June

157.3

52.3

July

162.8

57.4

August

124.45

42.1

September

154.8

57.6

October

164.2

57.98

November

157.7

59.8

December

163.5

66.4

Total

1.9 billion cubic meters

645.9 million

The highest monthly volume was recorded in October (164.2 million cubic meters), while the lowest was in August (124.45 million cubic meters).

The most expensive gas imports were in December (€66.4 million), while the lowest price per cubic meter was in March (€48.1 million).

