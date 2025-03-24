Monthly breakdown of Greek gas imports from Azerbaijan in 2024 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Greece imported approximately 1.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2024, with a total value of €645.9 million, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

The gas is supplied via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, which has an initial annual capacity of 10 bcm, with potential expansion to 20 bcm.

Below is a detailed breakdown of monthly gas imports from Azerbaijan to Greece:

Month Volume (million cubic meters) Value (euros) January 163 55.4 February 152.4 47.7 March 162.5 48.1 April 157.4 48.4 May 162.7 52.6 June 157.3 52.3 July 162.8 57.4 August 124.45 42.1 September 154.8 57.6 October 164.2 57.98 November 157.7 59.8 December 163.5 66.4 Total 1.9 billion cubic meters 645.9 million

The highest monthly volume was recorded in October (164.2 million cubic meters), while the lowest was in August (124.45 million cubic meters).

The most expensive gas imports were in December (€66.4 million), while the lowest price per cubic meter was in March (€48.1 million).

