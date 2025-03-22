Protests in Türkiye cause mass arrests amid growing unrest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. As many as 343 people have been detained during the protests in Türkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote X, Trend reports.

“A total of 343 protesters were detained yesterday in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Antalya, Çanakkale, Eskişehir, Konya, and Edirne in connection with the investigation conducted by the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office against the capital's Büyükşehir municipality. The ones who try to disturb public order, threaten the peace and security of our nation, try to wreak havoc, and commit provocations will never be given such an opportunity, we will not turn a blind eye. Our police officers, who are the guarantors of our order, security, around the clock at their post,” he noted.

On March 19, the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office ordered the detention of 7 suspects, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, Istanbul Municipality Deputy Secretary General Mahir Polat, Şişli Municipality Head Rasul Emrah Şahan, on charges of aiding the PKK terrorist organization.