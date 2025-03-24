ÖBB Rail Cargo Group optimizes freight routes to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) is introducing significant improvements to its international freight transport services, particularly to and from Türkiye, Trend reports.
One of the major updates includes a shift of the TransFER Sladkovicovo - Istanbul connection to Sopron–Istanbul, which now runs to and from Hungary. This change also increases the frequency of the route to two round trips per week, offering enhanced planning and optimized logistics for customers across Eastern Europe.
In addition to the new Sopron - Istanbul route, RCG has made adjustments to other existing connections to improve capacity and reduce transit times.
- TransFER Budapest–Istanbul: This service will now operate five times a week, up from four, further boosting capacity for trade between Hungary and Türkiye.
- TransFER Curtici–Tekirdag: Timetables for this route have been optimized, providing better planning options for customers while maintaining its critical link to Türkiye’s Tekirdag port.
- TransFER Genk–Curtici: Flexible transport options between Belgium and Romania will now include five weekly round trips, offering faster connections to Türkiye.