ÖBB Rail Cargo Group optimizes freight routes to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) is introducing significant improvements to its international freight transport services, particularly to and from Türkiye, Trend reports.

One of the major updates includes a shift of the TransFER Sladkovicovo - Istanbul connection to Sopron–Istanbul, which now runs to and from Hungary. This change also increases the frequency of the route to two round trips per week, offering enhanced planning and optimized logistics for customers across Eastern Europe.

In addition to the new Sopron - Istanbul route, RCG has made adjustments to other existing connections to improve capacity and reduce transit times.