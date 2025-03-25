Eni's Versalis launches facility for recycled plastics in Porto Marghera

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Versalis, Eni’s chemical subsidiary, has inaugurated a new facility in Porto Marghera dedicated to producing plastics made entirely or partially from mechanically recycled materials, Trend reports.

The plant marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to advance a circular economy and enhance sustainability through technological innovation.

With an annual production capacity of up to 20,000 tons, the facility will produce crystal polystyrene (r-GPPS) and expandable polystyrene (r-EPS) using secondary raw materials from recycled expanded polystyrene (EPS) waste. These materials, part of the Versalis Revive range, contain between 35% and 100% post-consumer recycled plastics and are primarily used in the packaging and construction sectors, including thermal insulation panels and protective packaging for appliances.

Versalis CEO Adriano Alfani emphasized the strategic importance of the project, stating: “The new plant in Porto Marghera is a first step towards the conversion of Venice’s petrochemical hub, in line with the transformation and relaunch plan for Versalis, which was recently signed at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.”

Beyond sustainability, the facility strengthens Versalis’ product portfolio and competitiveness amid challenges in the European chemical industry. Its strategic location, near Versalis sites in Mantua, Ferrara, and Ravenna, ensures efficient logistics for raw materials and finished products.

Versalis plans to expand its mechanical plastics recycling platform in Porto Marghera, reinforcing its role in the shift toward sustainable chemical production.