ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. The earthquake hit the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to information provided by the seismic observation center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, the epicenter was located 207 kilometers southeast of Almaty.

Seismologists reported that on the territory of the republic earth tremors, recorded at 11:17 Astana time, were not felt.