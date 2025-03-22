Turkmenistan ramps up efforts for upcoming cotton planting season

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 22. Turkmenistan is fully preparing for the crucial cotton planting season, which is set to begin across the country on March 26, Trend reports.

This was declared at the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, where Deputy Prime Minister Tangriguli Atahalliyev reported on the state of the agro-industrial complex and activities of the region.

''Fertilization and irrigation works are underway in wheat fields, spring sowing of other crops is underway, and potatoes and vegetables are under constant care. At the same time, active preparations for the cotton planting season are underway in the regions, including inspection and repair of agricultural machinery to be used during the campaign and preparation of high-quality seeds.

Regional workshops with the participation of experienced farmers, specialists, scientists, and mechanics will be organized to ensure a high cotton harvest,'' the report noted.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced the start of the cotton planting season on March 26 across all regions of the country and called on respected elders to officially kick off the upcoming campaign, wishing success to all those working in agriculture.

The start of the cotton planting season is one of the key events in Turkmenistan's agricultural calendar, impacting the country's food security and export potential. The government traditionally places significant focus on this campaign.