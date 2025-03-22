Axpo evaluates new wind farm site in Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Switzerland’s need for renewable energy, particularly in winter, has prompted Axpo to initiate preliminary assessments for a potential wind farm in the Dreibündenstein area, located in the canton of Graubünden, Trend reports via Axpo.

As part of the process, Axpo has engaged with local residents through two information events.

The next steps include feasibility assessments and wind measurements, with a wind measurement mast set to be installed in the coming months. The Dreibündenstein site is earmarked for inclusion in the cantonal structure plan and could contribute significantly to sustainable electricity production. Wind power is seen as a crucial complement to hydropower and solar energy, especially during the winter months when energy demand peaks.

Axpo is working closely with the municipalities of Churwalden and Domleschg to evaluate the site’s potential, emphasizing that public acceptance is a key factor in moving forward. The company is actively expanding wind energy projects across Switzerland, with initial wind measurements already underway at multiple locations. The initiative aims to enhance the country’s energy security by supplying renewable electricity to thousands of households.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn