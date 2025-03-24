Kyrgyzstan’s digital development ministry to oversee new areas of responsibility

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 24. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Digital Development has been assigned additional responsibilities following a decree signed by President Sadyr Zhaparov, which will now include overseeing the development of innovative technologies, Trend reports.

The decree renames the ministry to the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies. The ministry will be responsible for shaping national policies on digitalization, e-government, electronic signatures, and ensuring access to public digital services. Additionally, it will manage the country's identification systems, promote equal access to digital technologies, and regulate sectors including telecommunications, postal services, and broadcasting.

Moreover, the ministry will be responsible for cybersecurity, satellite technologies, spatial data, artificial intelligence, and innovations. It will also oversee population registration, civil status records, and other duties assigned by Kyrgyzstan’s laws.

The Kyrgyz government has also been tasked with establishing a state-owned company, Tunduk, which will oversee the functions of several government agencies, including the Centers for Digital Education, Social Protection Digitalization, E-Health, and Legal Services.

Tunduk will be the sole provider of services for developing, upgrading, and maintaining information systems for state and local government bodies, as well as state-owned enterprises and institutions. The company will operate with full state ownership, funded by both national and local budgets.