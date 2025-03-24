Anglo Asian Mining mines first ore from Gilar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Anglo Asian Mining, gold, copper and silver producer primarily focused on Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce that it has mined the first ore from Gilar, a new underground mine at the Gedabek site, Trend reports citing the company.

Gilar deposit contains 6.10 million tonnes of mineralisation with average grades of 0.88 per cent. for copper, totalling nearly 54,000 tonnes of copper, and 1.30 grammes of gold per tonne, containing over 255,000 ounces of gold.

Earlier this month, Gilar's first ore was mined, comprising 1,267 tonnes of ore grading an average of 0.65 per cent. copper (with a maximum of 1.63 per cent copper) and 1.36 grammes of gold per tonne (with a maximum of 3.27 grammes of gold per tonne). While the mine development tunnels are being constructed, extracted ore will be stockpiled until processing commences.

The Company expects to ramp up production steadily in the next few months to achieve a monthly production target of around 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of ore.

Gilar is a mineral deposit located approximately seven kilometres from the Company's processing facilities and close to the northern boundary of the Gedabek Contract Area. The Company commenced developing the Gilar underground mine in late 2022 following exceptional drilling results in the south of the area.

The Gilar mine comprises two underground tunnels, a main exploration tunnel,1,462 metres in length, that will be used for future production and a second parallel tunnel for ventilation, both of which are complete. The main exploration tunnel was extended into the mineralisation in early March. Further mine development tunnelling, including a spiral ramp to access the ore body from multi-levels, is ongoing.