Azerbaijan boosts revenue from chemical industry exports in 2M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23.​ Azerbaijan exported chemical industry products worth $62.8 million from January through February 2025, totaling 197,500 tons in production.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $14.5 million, or nearly 30 percent, in value compared to the same period last year, while the volume decreased by 11,500 tons or about 5.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's chemical industry exports accounted for 1.32 percent of the country's total exports and 12.95 percent of non-oil sector exports during the reporting period.

In terms of foreign trade turnover, Azerbaijan's total reached $8.9 billion in the first two months of the year. This is an increase of $1.7 billion, or 23.2 percent, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The export share of the trade turnover was $4.8 billion, while imports accounted for $4.1 billion. The export value decreased by $13 million, or 0.3 percent, while imports grew by $1.7 billion, or 69.2 percent.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of $628 million, but this figure reflects a decline of $1.7 billion, or about 3.7 times, compared to the previous year.