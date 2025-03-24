Plenitude breaks ground on 90MW solar project in Murcia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Plenitude has started building a 90 MW solar plant in Fortuna, Murcia, marking another step in its renewable energy expansion in Spain, Trend reports.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by representatives from the national and local governments.

Covering 120 hectares, the La Flota plant will feature 150,000 bifacial solar panels with tracking technology, expected to generate over 185,000 MWh annually. The project, built by Negratin with local and international partners, will be powered by renewable energy during construction through an on-site battery storage system.

“This project reinforces our commitment to Spain’s energy transition, combining innovation with environmental and socio-economic benefits,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Renewables in Western Europe and Managing Director of Plenitude Renewables Spain.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Plenitude will implement biodiversity measures at the site, including habitats for local wildlife and the conservation of over 160 hectares for birds of prey. The company will also fund 200 kW of solar installations on public buildings in the region.

Plenitude, a subsidiary of Eni, currently operates 950 MW of solar and wind capacity in Spain and has over 1,200 MW under construction, with plans to develop more than 2 GW in new renewable projects.