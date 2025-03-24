Turkmenistan takes bold step in afforestation for sustainable future

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 24. A nationwide tree-planting campaign took place in Turkmenistan with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

The event was attended by the Chairperson of the Mejlis, Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads and representatives of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries, and industry departments. Foreign diplomatic missions, international organizations, and members of the public also joined the initiative.

This environmental campaign aims to expand forested areas and preserve the country’s biodiversity.

According to Turkmenistan’s long-term development plans, including the National Socio-Economic Development Program (2022–2052) and the President’s Program (2022–2028), environmental well-being is a key priority of state policy. The ongoing initiatives are designed to create a sustainable natural environment for future generations and enhance environmental awareness in society.