TAP discloses gas supply volume in February 2025 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported a total of 0.81 billion cubic meters of gas in February 2025, TAP AG consortium told Trend.

"In February (cut-off date 1 March), we transported 0.81 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas: 0.1 bcm to Greece, 0.06 bcm to Bulgaria, and 0.65 bcm to Italy," said the consortium.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline delivers natural gas from Azerbaijan’s vast Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea directly to Europe, playing a critical role in the continent's energy security. Spanning 878 kilometers, TAP links to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border near Kipoi, traverses Greece and Albania, crosses the Adriatic Sea, and reaches its final destination in southern Italy.

TAP is pivotal in securing Southeastern Europe’s energy supply, with its integration into existing and future interconnectors. A notable connection is the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which began commercial operations in October 2022. The IGB facilitates the delivery of Caspian gas to Bulgaria, strengthening regional energy security and diversification. TAP’s network, extending through Greece, Albania, and Italy, unlocks significant opportunities to increase the flow of Azerbaijani gas to larger European markets, further enhancing the continent’s energy resilience.

