Azerbaijan exposes asphalt and concrete production volumes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. A total of 6,600 tons of asphalt was produced in Azerbaijan in the period from January through February of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee shows that compared to the same period last year, production of asphalt in the country decreased by 2,500 tons, or 27.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 678,000 tons of concrete was produced in Azerbaijan in January this year. This is 53,600 tons or 7.3 percent less than the figure for the same month of 2024.

The stocks of finished products in the country totaled 5,800 tons as of March 1 this year.