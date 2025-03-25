Aleksandr Lukashenko assumes his post as President of Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Aleksandr Lukashenko assumed the post of President of Belarus, Trend report citing the website of the President of Belarus, Trend reports.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Hall of solemn ceremonies, the largest in the Palace of Independence.

More than 1,100 people were invited to the ceremony.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate all of us on the victory in the election. This is a victory not only for me, the President, but also for millions of our Belarusians. On January 26, we overcame another historical crossroads. We passed it confidently and wisely, without turning off the road we have been walking for a third of a century. This is the way of peace and creation, national unity and patriotism, justice and broad opportunities for everyone - all that we call the state for the people. This is our Belarusian way!” - stated Aleksandr Lukashenko at the inauguration ceremony.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed gratitude to all the voters for the voices given to him, and for their faith in the principles and values that underlie the achievements of the sovereign Belarus.

