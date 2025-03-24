Iran stands ready for talks with US - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Iran is ready for indirect talks with the US as long as direct dialog between Tehran and Washington is not possible due to threats and maximum pressure policy of US President Donald Trump., Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

"Our position on this matter is completely clear. Under the maximum pressure policy, with the daily threats being voiced, Iran will not engage in direct negotiations with the US.

We won't have direct dialogue until there is a change in the attitude of the other side towards Iran and the Iranian people.

However, the path for indirect negotiations remains open," Araghchi emphasized in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel