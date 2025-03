Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 91.1 manat, or $53.5 (1.8 percent), this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went up by 137.1 manat, or $80.6 (2.7 percent), compared to last week's figure, settling at 5,119 manat ($3,011).

Gold ounce value change March 10 4,947 manat ($2,909) March 17 5,071 manat ($2,982) March 11 4,926 manat ($2,897) March 18 5,124 manat ($3,014) March 12 4,955 manat ($2,914) March 19 5,162 manat ($3,036) March 13 5,006 manat ($2,944) March 20 - March 14 5,075 manat ($2,985) March 21 - Weekly average 4,982 manat ($2,930) Weekly average 5,119 manat ($3,011)

During the week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose 0.52 manat, or $0.30 (0.9 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 57.59 manat ($33.87), which is 3 percent or 1.70 manat (0.99 cents) more than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change March 10 55.1 manat ($32.4) March 17 57.2 manat ($33.6) March 11 54.7 manat ($32.1) March 18 57.6 manat ($33.8) March 12 55.6 manat ($32.7) March 19 57.8 manat ($33.9) March 13 56.3 manat ($33.1) March 20 - March 14 57.5 manat ($33.8) March 21 - Weekly average 55.8 manat ($32.8) Weekly average 57.5 manat ($33.8)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.98 manat ($1.1) or 0.1 percent during the week. The weighted average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 34.1 manat ($20), or 2 percent, compared to last week and amounted to 1,700 manat ($999.9).

Platinum ounce value change March 10 1,645 manat ($967.6) March 17 1,696 manat ($997.6) March 11 1,636 manat ($962.3) March 18 1,711 manat ($1,006) March 12 1,675 manat ($985.2) March 19 1,694 manat ($996.4) March 13 1,676 manat ($985.8) March 20 - March 14 1,699 manat ($999.4) March 21 - Weekly average 1,666 manat ($979.9) Weekly average 1,700 manat ($999.9)

Moreover, this week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 1.74 manat ($1), or 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 26.3 manat, or $15.4 (1.6 percent), landing on 1,649 manat ($969.9) compared to last week's numbers.

Palladium ounce value change March 10 1,617 manat ($951.1) March 17 1,645 manat ($967.6) March 11 1,605 manat ($944.1) March 18 1,656 manat ($974.1) March 12 1,610 manat ($947) March 19 1,646 manat ($968.2) March 13 1,632 manat ($959.9) March 20 - March 14 1,650 manat ($970.5) March 21 - Weekly average 1,623 manat ($954.7) Weekly average 1,649 manat ($969.9)

The regulator failed to publish data for March 20 and 21 since they are non-business days.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel